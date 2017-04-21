Here's what getting your teeth cleaned will look like next month

Dental hygienists on P.E.I. are getting ready to return to work on June 12. That's when the province has scheduled a start to Phase 4 of the ease back of public health measures.

Currently, dental clinics on the Island are only able to offer emergency procedures to treat pain, trauma or swelling. With the limited scope that dentists can currently work under, only some treatment options are available.

Right now, no hygienists are in the office to assist with those procedures. When they do return to their practice, hygienists will have to make some changes to the way they do their work.

Heather Cassidy, president of the Dental Hygienists Association of P.E.I., said when members do return to work, they won't be able to use any tools that create aerosols and could potentially send the virus into the air, like an ultrasonic scaler.

"When you're at the dentist that's the tool that vibrates and makes that loud little piercing sound and sprays water. That is listed as the number one bad aerosol producer in a dental office," said Cassidy.

Heather Cassidy, president of the P.E.I. Dental Hygienists Association, says members will be wearing more personal protective equipment when they return to work. (Submitted by Heather Cassidy)

Instead, hygienists will have to scale patients teeth manually with hand tools. This isn't a drastic change, said Cassidy, since hygienists often use both methods throughout their day. But, relying solely on hand tools comes with other issues.

"Unfortunately hand-scaling does create more fatigue … and the way the patients will be screened and spaced out will probably also be just like your hairdresser. You will be able to see less people on a day," said Cassidy.

And the required personal protective equipment (PPE) for hygienists is changing as well. The profession normally has members wearing gloves, masks and eye protection. But, now other items are being added to the list.

"We are also going to be adding a face shield to that," said Cassidy, "to protect us from any sprays and anything in the air.

"A protective gown will be going over our scrub wear. That gown will be about knee length, long-sleeved, so that we can tuck the cuffs into our gloves."

Some offices are asking hygienists to watch educational videos on the proper way to put on, and take off PPE, said Cassidy

Cassidy said members of the association are excited to get back into the office, but the big focus among members right now is ensuring that there are appropriate levels of PPE in the industry.

"I think many of us are ready just to get back to work. It's been a long downtime," she said.

"Just making sure that the PPE that we're able to get, is the major importance right now. We always wore a mask and gloves, but now those products are being used in different industries.... So getting availability and making sure that the cost is not going up through the roof is a problem as well."

