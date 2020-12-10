P.E.I. dental association urges caution with new federal dental benefit

Applications for the federal government's new Canada Dental Benefit started being accepted last Thursday, but the head of the province's dental association says he thinks many Island families won't benefit from the new program.

Dr. Brian Barrett, executive director of the Dental Association of P.E.I., said that's because the province has a comprehensive dental program for children.

"Anybody that is applying for this federal program should be aware that they will only cover for services that are not covered under the provincial plan, and there won't be a whole lot of those," he told Island Morning host Laura Chapin.

"I can't think of too many services that the parents would actually be out of pocket and get to use this benefit."

Barrett said the province's oral health program for children is so generous that the federal program is unlikely to make a difference for most families with children under the age of 12.

"There are actually no children on P.E.I. — regardless of somebody's income — who don't qualify for the provincial plan," he said.

Under the federal program, families with children under 12 and a net income of $70,000 or less will be able to qualify for $650 per year in dental coverage for the next two years.

Under Prince Edward Island's dental care plan, children under 18 are covered for basic dental treatment including checkups, cleanings, fillings and X-rays. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Families with an income between $70,000 and $79,999 will be able to qualify for $390 per child per year for the next two years. Those with incomes between $80,000 and $89,999 can get $260 per child per year for the next two years.

Watch out at tax time

Parents are able to apply to the Canada Revenue Agency directly for the benefit. Barrett wants Islanders to be cautious about doing so, though.

"Parents should be careful. Should they apply and get the cheque from the government and not be able to use it for dental care, if they're audited, the feds will make them pay the money back," he said.

Once people receive the benefit, they must use it to pay for dental services — but if the services used in that year cost less than the total benefit paid out, the family is not required to return what remains.

CRA urges records be kept

The Canada Revenue Agency says anyone who accesses the Canada Dental Benefit should keep receipts, in case of an audit.

Families that provide false information, can't provide receipts, or don't use the money for dental care could face a maximum fine of $5,000, plus double the amount of dental benefit they received from the federal government.

CBC News reached out to Health P.E.I. and Health Canada for clarification of how the provincial and federal dental plans will work together, but did not receive a response.