Comedian Dennis Trainor shines light on his 'den of iniquity'

Dennis Trainor is known for his comedy creations in sketch shows and web series like Wharf Rats and Pogey Beach.

But now he's getting more personal, and accomplishing a personal goal, by staging his own solo show called Into the Den.

Trainor turned 50 last year, and that prompted him to take on some new challenges.

"As a performer and a writer, you want to constantly try to test yourself, throw stuff out there and see what you get thrown back at you," he said in an interview on CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I.

"It goes through your entire life. You are thrown certain challenges and some you meet and some you don't. And some you set for yourself."

I loosely define the show as a premeditated stream of consciousness. — Dennis Trainor

The title Into the Den refers to the "den of iniquity, this harbour of wickedness and immoral behaviour," Trainor said.

"And I believe that the stuff exists in all of us. And I wanted to shine a light on it. In the den, for me, it's in the Den — Den being me, Dennis."

Trainor said he wanted to share his personal den of iniquity.

Dennis Trainor, left, and Robbie Carruthers, starred in and co-created the comedy series Wharf Rats, set in a fictional P.E.I. fishing village. (Wharf Rats)

"I loosely define the show as a premeditated stream of consciousness."

He said he exaggerates to keep it "peppered with the funny."

"I've been very lucky in life to have to run across some very interesting characters, to have experienced some very interesting things myself personally and probably most fortunate to be able to retain them now being over 50. So time's a ticking. I've got to get this stuff out there."

The show is billed as an evening of comedy, but Trainor also touches on mental health, and invites people to "get out of their own den."

"Mental health is something that we are all sharing as a community and it deserves to be given the attention both individually and collectively," he said.

"But I believe that people sort of expect a certain thing from me and they're going to get that. But they will almost get a little bit more of that too, if they open themselves up to it."

Into the Den opened Thursday night at Bar 1911 in Charlottetown, and continues for the next two Thursday nights.

