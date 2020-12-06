P.E.I. premier hoping for COVID-19 vaccine by end of year

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King is hoping some Islanders may be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine before 2020 ends.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that several hundred thousand doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Canada before the end of the year.

"By the end of December… we could have close to 2,000 Islanders vaccinated," King said. "That's of course with all the approval processes being finalized."

King said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will discuss COVID-19 vaccinations in the days ahead.

Seniors in long term care and frontline health-care workers will likely be some of the first vaccinated, he said.

King has called on all Islanders from the ages of 20-29 in the Charlottetown area to get tested — even if they are not showing symptoms. (Ken Linton/CBC)

There are indications of community spread of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

New restrictions were announced after seven positive cases this past weekend — four more positive cases were confirmed on Monday. None of the people tested positive have travelled off-Island recently.

"This is really for the first time in the nine months where we have seen a cluster of this size so fast on P.E.I.," King said.

"You plan for these things with the great hope you don't have to do it," King said of implementing protocols.

The Island has had to rollout specific protocols throughout the pandemic and they have been working well in helping curb the spread of COVID-19, according to King.

"Islanders are so eager and fast to respond to do their part," King said.

Several cars were lined up at the Park Street testing clinic again Tuesday morning. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"We have seen a surge in cases in that particular age group," King said. "We're really just trying to be as proactive and preemptive as possible with that and encouraging those to get tested."

The response from the age group has been swift. Cars lined up at various testing sites on Monday — police cut off traffic to some streets to filter vehicles into the Park Street testing clinic.

"We probably underestimated how many would go out so fast. We probably, in hindsight, would have been a little stronger in our messaging. But I think we learn these things as we go," King said, adding he is encouraged that Islanders want to play their part.

"We want to find out as quickly as possible and as much as possible if the virus is making its way through that particular age group."

King says the province is considering putting pop-up COVID-19 testing clinics at UPEI and Holland Collage. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Testing clinics at UPEI, Holland Collage?

The plan now is to add bathroom facilities at testing sites, King said.

"We're also working with Holland College and UPEI to set up temporary pop-up testing sites as well. Really just want to make this as simple and efficient as possible."

The increased testing is putting pressure on staff. King said he suspects about 2,000 tests were done on Monday — two to three times the average daily testing on the Island.

