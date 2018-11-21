Dennis King joins P.E.I. PC leadership race

Dennis King has made his bid to lead Prince Edward Island's Progressive Conservative Party official.

King sent out a news release late Tuesday night announcing his official campaign launch. It will be at the King's Playhouse in Georgetown on Wednesday evening.

King was a communications director for former premier Pat Binns, and is currently the executive director of the Prince Edward Island Seafood Processors Association.

He is the second person to join the race. Allan Dale was the first to announce last week.

