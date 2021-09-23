'I don't know where all this is coming from,' King says of e-gaming allegations

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he has never had personal access to the political email account mentioned in legal documents filed this month.

The document claims King told people to use that Progressive Conservative Party email to reach him. The legal papers allege the premier wanted to circumvent freedom-of-information requests about an online gaming proposal.

"I've never used a Progressive Conservative email, I've never had access to that email — that's an email that we use to blast out to the party, it's not something that I've ever had to sign-in or ever used," King told CBC News, adding the only email account he uses is his government account.

The documents filed in P.E.I. Supreme Court give notice of a pending lawsuit naming King and three other people.

"There's absolutely nothing that I would want to hide from Islanders, so I don't know where all this is coming from," King said. "I used to come from the media, I'm a big believer in the freedom-of-information process, and I will be a big supporter of that and will remain one as long as I'm here."

'Never been connected to e-gaming'

The allegations they contain have not been tested in court.

The legal documents were filed on behalf of Paul Maines and a numbered company.

Maines is the same person waging another lawsuit involving e-gaming, the province's failed attempt to become a regulator for online gambling.

"I've never been connected to e-gaming in any way, shape or form. I've never talked about it while in government, and I would never pursue anything connected to e-gaming," King added.

That lawsuit has been going through the courts since 2016.