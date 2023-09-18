Fiona review expected by end of October, P.E.I. premier says

An external review of the P.E.I. government's response to post-tropical storm Fiona is expected before the end of October, says Premier Dennis King.

The review would include details about what went well in the aftermath of the storm, which hit P.E.I. last fall, and where improvements are needed.

Interim Green Party Leader Karla Bernard has previously questioned why the review wasn't released ahead of this year's hurricane season so Islanders felt less anxious.

Officials urged P.E.I. residents not to panic ahead of the arrival of post-tropical storm Lee. The storm hit the province this weekend, though the Island was spared from any significant damage.

In an interview with CBC News: Compass, King said government is working with a number of different businesses and groups to prepare for future storms.

The premier said one of the issues he would like to see resolved is the lack of a permanent generator at the Irving tank farm in Charlottetown.

Because there was no backup generator, Irving couldn't pump fuel from the tanks after Fiona knocked out power across the Island, leading to gas shortages that lasted for days.