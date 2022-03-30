P.E.I. premier tests positive for COVID
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King has COVID-19, according to a tweet sent from his account Wednesday morning.
King tested negative when symptoms first developed
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 in a tweet published Wednesday morning.
"After developing mild symptoms on Monday, I stayed home from the office and the legislature yesterday," King wrote.
"Although initially I tested negative for COVID-19, my symptoms worsened overnight and I was retested this morning and tested positive."
Following the guidance from the Chief Public Health Office, King said he would be isolating for the remainder of the week.
No further details on the premier's condition were immediately available.
