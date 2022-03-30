Skip to Main Content
PEI

P.E.I. premier tests positive for COVID

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King has COVID-19, according to a tweet sent from his account Wednesday morning.

King tested negative when symptoms first developed

CBC News ·
Premier Dennis King was away from the legislature with symptoms on Tuesday. (CBC)

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 in a tweet published Wednesday morning.

"After developing mild symptoms on Monday, I stayed home from the office and the legislature yesterday," King wrote.

"Although initially I tested negative for COVID-19, my symptoms worsened overnight and I was retested this morning and tested positive."

Following the guidance from the Chief Public Health Office, King said he would be isolating for the remainder of the week.

No further details on the premier's condition were immediately available.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now