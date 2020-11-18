No change to Atlantic bubble — at least not yet, premier says

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says it's business as usual for now, but changes to the Atlantic bubble may be necessary if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

"We're not yet in a place where we are starting to make the steps backwards. We may very well be in that in the days ahead and the weeks ahead depending on how this virus spreads," he said Wednesday.

King's comments come after nine new cases were reported in New Brunswick, bringing its total active cases to 40. Nova Scotia reported three new cases, and now has 24 active.

King said travel between the provinces is an ongoing discussion between the premiers. New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has also said new restrictions could be in order, including travel from outside the Atlantic bubble.

King said the area of greatest concern is the transport of the virus into the province by rotational workers and, in the coming weeks, university and college students travelling in and out of P.E.I. from across the country and beyond.

"We are keeping a very close eye," he said.

