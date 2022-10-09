People denied entry to Charlottetown event for having non-English IDs

Some people wanting to attend a local event this weekend were disappointed when a woman from Mexico who has been living on P.E.I. for over a year was denied entry to a Charlottetown event.

Valeria Toussaint says she has been using her ID from Mexico to go to the liquor store, bars and other events in the city with no issue.

But when she tried to enter Street Feast, a street event put on by Discover Charlottetown, on Friday night, she was told she required an ID in English. The event was for ages 19 and over.

"I was so excited to go," said the 23-year-old Toussaint. "I went last year and I had a pretty good time there. I love Discover Charlottetown events."

Toussaint was with her boyfriend, Diego Orozco, who is also from Mexico. Security was fine letting him in with his American visa, but her Spanish language ID was a problem, she said.

"I showed my identification for Mexico, the one I have used all the time since I was here, in every restaurant, in every bar, in every event," she said. "I never had a problem with it."

'It's frustrating, it's sad,' says Toussaint. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Security told her they couldn't read her ID. She used her phone as a light and explained where her date of birth was located. But the security guard explained he couldn't accept it because it wasn't in English, she said.

"I don't know if I was mad or not, I was just confused about the situation," she said. "Wherever I go they ask me for identification. ID, that's it. No ID in English, ID in French."

Toussaint isn't calling the incident racism, but she said it "feels like that" when it happens. Ultimately, she said, she wishes the rule was clearly communicated before she got to the entrance.

"It's frustrating, it's sad," she said.

Street Feast brings food vendors and live music together in downtown Charlottetown. (Tony Davis/CBC)

It's not an isolated incident.

In fact, a CBC reporter was at the event Saturday night and overheard people being told they couldn't enter because their IDs were not in English.

Toussaint said she has other friends who were denied entry for the same reason but they did not want to speak to the media.

Officials with Discover Charlottetown said they spoke to the on-site liquor inspector and confirmed there were a "number of people" who were denied entry because their date of birth could not be read.

"A quick look at the 2021 P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission Policy Manual says 'If the date of birth is not legible in English then entrance to the premises or liquor service may be refused,'" an email statement from the organization read.

It said the company hired for security will be contacted to see if this can be prevented at future events.

"We were saddened and disappointed to find out that two Island residents were denied entry last night to Street Feast due to their IDs being from Mexico," the email states.

'We felt like we are not from here. We felt terrible,' says Diego Orozco. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Orozco was allowed in because he had an American visa to go along with his ID from Mexico, but he left with his girlfriend. He's disappointed they missed out on a nice evening together.

"We felt like we are not from here," he said. "We felt terrible. We felt discriminated."

Corryn Clemence of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. was unaware of the rule and hopes it can be revisited.

"I can understand the disappointment this would cause for an individual to be denied and am hopeful steps will be taken to ensure this does not happen again," she wrote in an email.

"We want to see all events and activities being welcoming and inclusive to anyone visiting or new to our province."

CBC News has asked the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission about the English-only rule. Officials with the department said the issue is being reviewed, but a response could take until Tuesday.