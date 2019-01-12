Demolition of former Prince Edward Home expected to begin by summer

The province says it is getting ready to put out a tender for the demolition of the former Prince Edward Home in Charlottetown.

The building was once a hospital, then was converted into a nursing home with a palliative care unit. It has been vacant since 2015.

The work will involve removing lead paint and asbestos in the building.

There are also district heating system lines around the building that need to be realigned.

The government hopes the work can begin by the summer.

What will be done with the site has not been decided. It is located on prime real estate adjacent to Victoria Park.

