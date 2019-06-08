Skip to Main Content
Demolition begins for Prince Edward Home in Charlottetown
PEI·New

Piece by piece, the Old Prince Edward Home in Charlottetown is being torn down. Demolition began on Friday.

Demolition is expected to be completed by November

Sam Juric · CBC News ·
The Prince Edward Home was built in 1933. It has been vacant since 2015.  (Ken Linton/CBC)

The building was erected in 1933 as a hospital and was later converted into a nursing home with a palliative care unit. It has been vacant since 2015. 

Costly demolition

The site has been secured with an eight-foot fence, according the province. 

Kildare Construction was chosen earlier this spring to take on the project, which is expected to cost just over $2.3 million.

The demolition is expected to be complete by November. (Ken Linton/CBC )

It is one of the largest demolition projects taken on by the province's department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy. The closest in size was the demolition of Montague high school. 

Once the building has been demolished, the province plans to remove the asphalt surfaces and put down topsoil and seed it — returning the property to green space. 

The demolition is expected to be completed by November, according to the province's website. 

About the Author

Sam Juric

Web Writer

Sam Juric is a journalist with CBC P.E.I.

    With files from Angela Walker

