Demolition begins for Charlottetown apartment after July fire
The new building is anticipated to be complete by summer 2020
Demolition has begun at 10 Harley St. in Charlottetown, following a devastating fire in July.
The fire at the apartment ravaged the 29-unit building and displaced all 52 residents — many of them seniors.
Demolition has officially begun today at 10 Harley Street, following a major fire in July. <a href="https://t.co/zcMDOKll3O">pic.twitter.com/zcMDOKll3O</a>—@Samjuric
Fire patterns revealed the origin of the fire was in mulch in the back corner of the building.
The company which owns the building, Killam Apartment REIT, has plans to rebuild with an additional storey, said Robert Richardson, executive vice-president with the company.
With the added storey, the apartment building could have an additional 10 units, if the company acquires the necessary permits, he said.
The company anticipates the new building will be completed by summer 2020.
