Democrats Abroad urges American expats in Atlantic Canada to vote on Super Tuesday

As Super Tuesday looms in the U.S., the international wing of the Democratic National Committee is hoping to get American expats living in the Atlantic provinces out to vote.

The Atlantic Canada chapter of Democrats Abroad has about 830 active members, said Riley Neilson, who chairs the local chapter.

More states will hold primaries Tuesday, March 3, than on any other day in this election cycle. This is why it's called Super Tuesday.

Super Tuesday will help decide which Democrat will take on Donald Trump for the presidency of United States.

Alternative ways to vote

"Super Tuesday Democrats Abroad around the globe will be running primaries on almost every continent. We are actually running a primary in Halifax downtown, for people to come in-person and vote just like they would in their home state," Neilson said.

Neilson said as most of the chapter's members are dispersed across the Atlantic provinces, the organization offers alternative methods of voting.

"Most people don't live in Halifax so we do offer people options to email-in, or fax-in or mail-in their ballot and we count it," they said.

Voters living in P.E.I. can participate by visiting the Democrats Abroad website and requesting a ballot.

As long as ballots are in by March 10, they will be counted.

Since the new year, Neilson said the chapter has seen more than 80 new members register with the organization.

"We're rapidly growing," they said. "We do know that there are probably about 20,000 American expats living in the Atlantic provinces alone.

"People are very engaged going into 2020."

The United States general election will be held on Nov. 3, 2020.

More from CBC P.E.I.