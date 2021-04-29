New dementia wing set to open soon
'The demand for dementia care is rising' says CEO of P.E.I Seniors Homes
The Garden Home in Charlottetown hopes a new dementia wing will help many seniors in need of that specialized care.
The nursing home is set to open a new 11-bed unit in early May.
"The demand for dementia care is rising," said Jason Lee, CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes.
Lee said in the past if some existing residents developed more serious dementia and needed a secure unit they would have to go to another home.
"The fact that their dementia becomes more advanced shouldn't be a reason for them to have to leave."
Lee said he's grateful to Health PEI for allowing the facility to add a dementia wing.
The home didn't add more licences for beds but rather converted some of it's normal nursing bed licences to dementia care beds.
The home will actually have six fewer beds overall by adding the dementia care unit.
Issue in the legislature
The issue of dementia patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital has come up in the legislature lately.
In March, the health minister said seven patients were moved into the Unit 9 psychiatric ward as a result of the hospital having to create space for COVID-19 patients who may require hospitalization.
Health Minister Ernie Hudson later said the patients had been moved out of Unit 9 to other areas.
"That's not the ideal environment for people who need to be in long-term care," said Andrew MacDougall, acting executive director for community health and seniors care for Health PEI.
MacDougall said the unit at the Garden Home is needed.
"It's timely and it's going to be impactful for people who are moving there," he said.
MacDougall said he expected most of the new dementia residents for the Garden Home to come from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
The Alzheimer society of P.E.I. says there is a need for more dementia care on the Island.
Laura MacWilliam, the interim executive director of the society, said staying in hospital and waiting for a nursing home spot can be particularly stressful for individuals with dementia and their families.
"A hospital setting isn't ideal for anybody, let alone when you're adding someone who has a neurological disease happening," said MacWilliam.
MacWilliam said a hospital setting usually is too stimulating for people with dementia.
She said dementia units in nursing homes give people a better quality of life.
Home-like environment
Staff at the Garden Home say everything from the colours on the walls to specialized light fixtures in the new unit will help people.
"Being able to give Islanders a place to go that's not the hospital was our end goal, and we're really excited to be able to do that," said Kristina Butler, the operations manager at the Garden Home.
Butler said on top of the 11 beds, there will also be a living room and kitchen area for residents to enjoy and a local artist will come in to do specialized art on the walls.
"It's just going to be bright and not institutional, that was our goal to have something that feels like home for people," said Butler.
The dementia until will go by the name Mapleview. It's expected to open by May 10.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?