New dementia wing set to open soon

The Garden Home in Charlottetown hopes a new dementia wing will help many seniors in need of that specialized care.

The nursing home is set to open a new 11-bed unit in early May.

"The demand for dementia care is rising," said Jason Lee, CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes.

Lee said in the past if some existing residents developed more serious dementia and needed a secure unit they would have to go to another home.

The renovation work of the unit was recently completely. Management says it's mostly cosmetic work that's left and work with locking systems and specialized light fixtures. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"The fact that their dementia becomes more advanced shouldn't be a reason for them to have to leave."

Lee said he's grateful to Health PEI for allowing the facility to add a dementia wing.

The home didn't add more licences for beds but rather converted some of it's normal nursing bed licences to dementia care beds.

'We're excited, this has been a big project, it's been an idea that we've had for years,' says Jason Lee. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The home will actually have six fewer beds overall by adding the dementia care unit.

Issue in the legislature

The issue of dementia patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital has come up in the legislature lately.

In March, the health minister said seven patients were moved into the Unit 9 psychiatric ward as a result of the hospital having to create space for COVID-19 patients who may require hospitalization.

Kristina Butler says they are in the final stages of construction of the new dementia unit. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Health Minister Ernie Hudson later said the patients had been moved out of Unit 9 to other areas.

"That's not the ideal environment for people who need to be in long-term care," said Andrew MacDougall, acting executive director for community health and seniors care for Health PEI.

MacDougall said the unit at the Garden Home is needed.

"It's timely and it's going to be impactful for people who are moving there," he said.

MacDougall said he expected most of the new dementia residents for the Garden Home to come from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The Garden Home is in the final stages of getting the rooms ready in the new 11-bed dementia wing. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The Alzheimer society of P.E.I. says there is a need for more dementia care on the Island.

Laura MacWilliam, the interim executive director of the society, said staying in hospital and waiting for a nursing home spot can be particularly stressful for individuals with dementia and their families.

"A hospital setting isn't ideal for anybody, let alone when you're adding someone who has a neurological disease happening," said MacWilliam.

MacWilliam said a hospital setting usually is too stimulating for people with dementia.

She said dementia units in nursing homes give people a better quality of life.

Home-like environment

Staff at the Garden Home say everything from the colours on the walls to specialized light fixtures in the new unit will help people.

"Being able to give Islanders a place to go that's not the hospital was our end goal, and we're really excited to be able to do that," said Kristina Butler, the operations manager at the Garden Home.

Butler said on top of the 11 beds, there will also be a living room and kitchen area for residents to enjoy and a local artist will come in to do specialized art on the walls.

"It's just going to be bright and not institutional, that was our goal to have something that feels like home for people," said Butler.

The dementia until will go by the name Mapleview. It's expected to open by May 10.

