Some P.E.I. voters confused about eligibility in District 9 election

Island voters know their way around a byelection or two, but voter eligibility in the deferred election has at least a few scratching their heads.

Candidates and campaign staff in District 9 Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park are hearing from upset or confused voters, as there are rules that make some voters ineligible.

"This is not a separate election, like a byelection, this is called a deferred election — which is just a continuation of the provincial general election from April 23," said Paul Alan, manager of election operations with Elections P.E.I.

"You vote where you are living the day the writ is dropped … anywhere you were living on June 17, that's where you are suppose to be voting."

There are approximately 4,000 voters in District 9 Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park, Alan said, which is around the same as it was during the provincial election.

For voters that have always lived in the district and continue to do so, you'll be just fine. Those that have packed up and moved out of the district, you may be out of luck.

To clear the air, here's what voters should know about the deferred election.

What makes me eligible to vote

There are a few general eligibility rules that apply to any registered voter on P.E.I. They require you to be:

18 years old, or will be on election day.

A Canadian citizen on or before election day.

Living in P.E.I. for the six months immediately before the date the election is called.

Living in the polling district on the date the election was officially called.

But there are a few additional rules that apply to this deferred election.

If you've moved into District 9 from elsewhere in the province on or before June 17 — and did not vote in the provincial election — then you're eligible to vote in the deferred election.

If you're a registered voter but you've moved out of this district prior to June 17, you won't be eligible to vote in the deferred election. (Elections P.E.I.)

Also, those who have turned 18 can now vote in the deferred election.

If you voted in an advance poll in District 9 in the provincial election, and you still live in Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park, then you're also eligible to cast your ballot again.

What makes me ineligible to vote?

Aside from being too young to vote, not being a Canadian citizen etc., there are a couple rules to remember that may make you ineligible to vote in the deferred election.

If you've voted in the provincial election in another district and recently moved into Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park you will not be eligible to vote again.

No double dipping — Elections P.E.I. knows if you've voted already.

Also, if you lived in District 9 and moved out before June 17 — the day the election was called — you will not be able to vote in the deferred election.

It's an oddity, but it's how the law works. Serves as a reminder that a general election is really just 27 elections held simultaneously. —@jbgreenan

Alan said Elections P.E.I. has received a few calls from people confused on this topic.

"There isn't a large number that we've received in our office, just a couple sporadic calls here and there wanting clarification on that," Alan said.

"We did hear some confusion … and we did send out a release to the agents and to the candidates themselves just to clarify."

The election is July 15. The first advance poll is Saturday at the Carrefour Theatre in Charlottetown.

Quick Reminder Parents! Elections PEI is inviting parents voting in the District 9 Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park Deferred Election to bring your children to the polls to vote in the Kids Zone. 1st Adv: Sat July 6 Carre Four Theatre 9am-7pm <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutureVoters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutureVoters</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEIVotes2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEIVotes2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEIpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEIpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/OvHFy5qdL2">pic.twitter.com/OvHFy5qdL2</a> —@ElectionsPEI

