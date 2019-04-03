P.E.I. PC Party names candidate for District 9 deferred election
Natalie Jameson will run for the PCs
The deferred election in District 9 Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park only needs a date — all the parties now have candidates in place.
Nominations closed Friday afternoon for the new PC candidate: Natalie Jameson of Meadowvale Drive won the nomination — she was the only person to put her name forward.
The election in the district was cancelled following the death of Green candidate Josh Underhay and his young son in a canoeing accident days before the April 23 election.
Sarah Stewart-Clark had been the PC candidate, but withdrew suddenly on May 27, citing personal and family commitments.
Premier, MLAs will help campaign
A planned nomination meeting will still go ahead Monday night, even though Jameson will be acclaimed — nominations from the floor are not allowed, said PC Party president Charles Blue.
"I think that you will see the premier in there in the riding as much as he can be, when he's not in the House or dealing with any other issues," said Blue of the campaign.
"I would expect that we'll have some of our MLAs in there also to help go door to door."
Under the Elections Act the deferred election must be held by July 19.
The other parties have their candidates in place: the Greens nominated John Andrew — that contest was controversial among some in the party for its selection process.
Karen Lavers remains in place for the Liberals, and Gordon Gay for the NDP.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.