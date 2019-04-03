P.E.I. PC Party names candidate for District 9 deferred election

Under the Elections Act the deferred election in District 9 Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park must be held by July 19th. (Elections P.E.I.)

The deferred election in District 9 Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park only needs a date — all the parties now have candidates in place.

Nominations closed Friday afternoon for the new PC candidate: Natalie Jameson of Meadowvale Drive won the nomination — she was the only person to put her name forward.

The election in the district was cancelled following the death of Green candidate Josh Underhay and his young son in a canoeing accident days before the April 23 election.

Sarah Stewart-Clark had been the PC candidate, but withdrew suddenly on May 27, citing personal and family commitments.

Natalie Jameson was the only person to put their name forward to run for the PCs in District 9. (Submitted by P.E.I. PC Party)

Premier, MLAs will help campaign

A planned nomination meeting will still go ahead Monday night, even though Jameson will be acclaimed — nominations from the floor are not allowed, said PC Party president Charles Blue.

"I think that you will see the premier in there in the riding as much as he can be, when he's not in the House or dealing with any other issues," said Blue of the campaign.

"I would expect that we'll have some of our MLAs in there also to help go door to door."

Under the Elections Act the deferred election must be held by July 19.

The other parties have their candidates in place: the Greens nominated John Andrew — that contest was controversial among some in the party for its selection process.

Karen Lavers remains in place for the Liberals, and Gordon Gay for the NDP.

