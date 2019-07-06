Final advance voting for deferred election Friday
Voters in P.E.I.'s District 9, Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park, may cast their ballots in the final advance poll Friday.
Election day is July 15
The polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Malcolm J. Darrach Community Centre on Avonlea Drive. Election Day is July 15.
There are four candidates running in the election.
- John Andrew, Green Party.
- Gordon Gay, NDP.
- Natalie Jameson, Progressive Conservative.
- Karen Lavers, Liberal.
Advance polls have become an increasing popular option for P.E.I. voters. Almost 25 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots in the first two advance polls.
The election in Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park was deferred when Green candidate Josh Underhay died in an accident just days before the general election on April 23.
