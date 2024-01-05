Holiday season fails to deliver retail jobs on Prince Edward Island

Christmas on P.E.I. was something of a bust for creating part-time jobs in retail, and as a result the province's unemployment rate remained above eight per cent for the second month in a row in December.

The rate was unchanged at 8.1 per cent. Total employment was virtually unchanged from November to December in seasonally adjusted numbers, up just 100 jobs to 99,100.

The unemployment rate had leaped by 1.9 percentage points in November, mostly due to a loss of 900 part-time jobs, with retail being a big factor in that loss.

Last month, in unadjusted numbers, the economy had 1,100 fewer part-time retail jobs than it did in December 2022, and 1,900 fewer than in that pre-Christmas month in 2021.

"Retailers had anticipated a slower holiday sales season, with consumers geared towards saving for larger expenses such as vacations," said UPEI economist George Jia, when asked to comment on the numbers.

"Also, persistent inflation is driving prices higher than they were a year ago. As a result, shoppers are more inclined to hunt for deals, which are more readily found online than in local stores."

The move to online shopping may be gaining steam again after a post-pandemic dip, Jia said. When physical stores reopened as COVID-19 restrictions eased, they saw a rush of customers, but that's fading as shoppers return to the convenience of online, he said.

Economist George Jia says shoppers looking for deals even more than usual, and may be finding them online rather than in brick-and-mortar stores on P.E.I. (CBC)

Retail is P.E.I.'s biggest private-sector employer.

While the statistics are not as volatile as for part-time employment, full-time employment in retail is also falling.

In 2021, an average of 6,700 Islanders were employed monthly in the sector. By 2023, that had fallen to 6,200, a drop of about 7.5 per cent.