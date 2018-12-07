6 fun things to do this December weekend

Believe it or not there are are only three — THREE! — weekends left before Christmas.

Time to get your holiday cheer on — here are some fun events to take in this weekend.

1. Jingle Bell Walk

The annual Jingle Bell Walk and Christmas Tree Lighting in Charlottetown is 23 years old this year!

The Jingle Bell Walk has been going for 23 years in Charlottetown. (Charlottetown - Great Things Happen Here‎/Facebook)

This free all-ages event is planned for Friday night starting at 6 at the Beach Grove Routes for Nature and Health Trail — meet in the parking lot behind the Beach Grove nursing home.

Bring a flashlight to light the trail and a bell for some holiday jingle. Look for the decorated city parks and recreation truck, and be ready for some carolling!

After the walk, head over to the West Royalty Community Centre for fun events from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. including wagon rides, live entertainment, inflatables and the Christmas tree lighting. There will be a station to decorate cookies and refreshments provided.

More info on their Facebook event page.

2. Serena Ryder Christmas

Friday night at 7:30 on the Confederation Centre's mainstage, enjoy a Christmas concert by Juno award-winning Canadian folk rocker Serena Ryder.

Enjoy some of Ryder's most popular songs — like Stompa, Weak in the Knees, and Little Bit of Red — mixed with some Christmas classics. Ryder delivers a top-notch live performance with great audience rapport and high energy.

Tickets are $41 to $63 plus taxes and fees and can be found here.

3. Georgetown Christmas Festival

Free horse and wagon rides will be provided by Robert MacEwan and his horses as part of the Georgetown Christmas Festival. (Georgetown Christmas Festival/Facebook)

Georgetown is having its first-ever Old Fashioned Christmas Festival this weekend.

Saturday's fun includes a Christmas scavenger hunt at 11 a.m., cookie decorating and face painting at the Kings Playhouse from 2 to 4 p.m., and a parade starting at 6 p.m. Free horse and wagon rides are on offer too!

Sunday enjoy a pancake breakfast with Santa starting at 10 a.m. ($7 per adult, $3 per child), a free public skate at the Three Rivers Sportsplex from 1:50 to 2:50, bingo from 2 to 4 p.m., and a free screening of The Christmas Chronicles at the Playhouse at 3:30, with free popcorn too.

All weekend there's also an artisan market at the Shops on Kent and at the Playhouse.

More info on the event's Facebook page.

4. St. Eleanors Craft Fair

There will be decor, baking and crafts for sale Saturday at the St. Eleanors Community Centre. (Red Sand Island/Facebook )

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Eleanors Community Centre at 1 West St. in Summerside, there will be a Christmas Craft Fair and Tea.

Along with the crafts, there will be tea, coffee and home-baked goodies for sale.

More info on their Facebook page.

5. Christmas Dance with Phase 2

Phase 2 has been getting Islanders on the dance floor for almost 30 years — they'll play Saturday night at the Hillsborough Community Centre in Charlottetown. (Phase 2/Facebook)

Dance the night away Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Hillsborough Community Centre in Charlottetown.

Phase 2 will play — they've been playing Island dances for almost 30 years now! — and there will be door prizes.

Admission is $10 at the door. More on the event's Facebook page.

6. Christmas with a Twist

A Joyful Sound choir is putting on two Christmas concerts this Sunday. (A Joyful Sound/Facebook)

Sunday enjoy two Christmas concerts with the choir, A Joyful Sound. They're promising some fun takes on traditional carols.

They perform at 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Church in Souris, then head down to Montague's Hillcrest United Church for 7:30 p.m.

Admission is by free-will donation and there's a lunch after the evening performance.

