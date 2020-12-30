2 new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

P.E.I. is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the first since Christmas Eve.

Both cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, the province said in a news release. One is a woman in her 30s and the other is a male in his late teens.

The two new cases are not connected.

Both people have been in isolation since arriving in the province, the release said.

There are no public exposure sites on P.E.I. but the province gave travel details for Air Canada Flight 8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Dec. 27.

"Anyone who travelled on this flight should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and, if symptoms develop, isolate until you [are] tested at a drop-in testing clinic," the release said.

Testing clinics across the province were operating under reduced hours over the Christmas holiday weekend, including being fully closed Christmas Day.

Three cases were confirmed Christmas Eve, all related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The two new cases Tuesday bring the total number on P.E.I. since the start of the pandemic to 96, with six considered active.

More from CBC P.E.I.