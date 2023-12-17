Wind warning issued for P.E.I. ahead of Monday

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for all of P.E.I. on Sunday.

Wind gusts of 90km/h are expected from a southerly direction beginning Monday. Rainfall amounts are not forecast to reach warning levels.

"While it looks like we'll avoid the heaviest rain here on P.E.I., Monday is still shaping up to be very windy," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"Please secure outdoor objects around your home and be prepared for potential outages."

P.E.I. could avoid some of the heaviest rains on Monday due to its placement within the system. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

Scotland suggested securing holiday decor as well, as strong winds may cause damage.

The operator of the Confederation Bridge has issued a wind warning advisory and said restrictions are possible Monday and Tuesday. Northumberland Ferries is also advising travellers of potential disruptions in the crossing schedule due to the high winds.

Winds could persist into early Tuesday with gusts in the 60-90 km/h range.

Maritime Electric posted to social media that the utility is watching the weather and is prepared to respond to outages if needed.