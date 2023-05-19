Number of Islanders seeking help with debt up 'dramatically,' insolvency trustees say

An increasing number of Prince Edward Islanders are looking for help with their debt problems, some P.E.I. insolvency trustees say.

Walter MacKinnon, a licensed insolvency trustee with MNP Limited, said the number of inquiries from people seeking help has increased "dramatically."

He said MNP has been getting about 50 per cent more calls than usual about consumer proposals and bankruptcies over the last six months.

"What they're generally saying is that they've gotten to the point where they've tried to struggle along and pay what they could," MacKinnon said.

"Sometimes they're taking cash advances on one card to pay off another card, and that only lasts so long. It wears on you 24/7 and people are just worried about what's going to happen if they can't pay these debts that they've incurred."

Mark Marshall, a Charlottetown-based insolvency trustee, said that while most of his clients are still making their minimum debt payments, that's leaving them with little money left over for their basic necessities.

They're working "week to week or month to month in terms of being able to have the money left over for the basic standard stuff," he said.

"With the interest rates going up, I mean obviously the payments are also going up, so trying to maintain the standard minimum monthly payment that they've been accustomed to ... has left them short."

Rate hike in September?

P.E.I.'s annual inflation rate jumped from 0.2 per cent in June to 2.1 per cent in July, according to Statistics Canada. The federal agency said the Island saw a more accelerated price growth than other provinces, mostly due to fuel prices.

The province still had a lower inflation rate compared to the rest of the country, however. Canada's overall rate was 3.3 per cent.

The pick-up in inflation means another rate hike could be in the cards again when the Bank of Canada meets in September.

The central bank raised its benchmark rate to 5 per cent in July, its 10th hike since March 2022 as it continued trying to cool down the economy. Some Island homeowners and small businesses have previously told CBC News they've already felt the effects of the hikes, which lead to rising borrowing costs.

Once the price of something goes up, it's very rare for it to go the other way. — Mark Marshall, insolvency trustee

MacKinnon said that rising interest rates usually are "the straw that broke the camel's back" for his clients.

"If you have variable-rate debt — lines of credit, credit cards or even a mortgage — that are coming to be renewed, the renewal rate that they have to pay is so much higher than it was before," he said.

"It's an accumulation of things. The debt people have arose over a long period of time, generally. And every time you add on half a point interest, a quarter of a point interest … all of a sudden, when you look back, you find interest rates have gone up five or six per cent from when you started with the debt."

MacKinnon said he expects more people will continue seeking his help.

For his part, Marshall said there's no "crystal ball" that can predict how the economy will shape up.

"It's hard to know," he said. "Even with the Bank of Canada's intention to try and get inflation in check, will we as consumers on the bottom line see the result of that? My concern always is that once the price of something goes up, it's very rare for it to go the other way....

"Are [consumers] going to see any immediate relief? Probably not. Hopefully long term, they will. But it's a difficult time for sure."