P.E.I. reports 2 more deaths related to COVID-19 as cases continue to plummet

Two more people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I., according to weekly data released Tuesday by the Department of Health and Wellness.

Both were over the age of 80. P.E.I. has now had 73 deaths related to COVID-19.

There were 213 new cases of COVID-19 recorded over the past seven days, down from 267 the week before. It's the third straight week the number of cases has dropped. The average number of tests per day was down slightly from last week, from 175 to 169.

As of Tuesday, there were 11 people in hospital with COVID-19, including nine who were admitted for other reasons and later tested positive. None of them are being treated in intensive care. There were 13 people with COVID-19 in hospital the previous week.

P.E.I. has 306 known active cases of COVID-19, down from 421 the week before. Two weeks ago, P.E.I. reported 655 active cases.