Man dies at Provincial Correctional Centre

A man in his 40s has died at Prince Edward Island's Provincial Correctional Centre, CBC News has learned.

P.E.I.'s Department of Justice and Public Safety confirmed in an email to CBC Friday there was a death in custody Thursday Dec. 16.

"The man was found unresponsive as part of routine checks of the lock up area," the email from a senior justice communications officer said.

"CPR was administered to the individual by staff and Island EMS once they arrived on scene."

After that, law enforcement partners and the coroner's office were notified, the email said.

The coroner's office will be conducting an autopsy in accordance with the Coroner's Act to determine the cause of death.