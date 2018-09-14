Boy dies after collapsing at P.E.I. school

A boy has died after collapsing at a school event at Belfast Consolidated on Friday, says P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch.

An emergency response team is at the school assisting students, parents and staff, said PSB director Parker Grimmer. Counsellors will be at the school Monday, and on the weekend if necessary, he said.

Grimmer was unable to give the student's age or grade, or what caused the boy to collapse.

Parents of children at the school have been informed, he said.

RCMP, Island EMS responded

Kings District RCMP and Island EMS were called to the school.

RCMP said the boy was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"There is no criminality involved in this incident," RCMP said in a news release.

"RCMP extend thoughts to everyone involved, specifically family members, fellow students, friends, teaching staff and accompanying first responders in this very difficult time."

With files from Sarah MacMillan