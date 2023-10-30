UPEI names its 1st dean of medicine, who'll start work in April 2024

Dr. Preston Smith, currently dean of the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, will be returning to his home province to become the first dean of medicine at the University of Prince Edward Island.

Dr. Smith is originally from Summerside, and has been dean at the Saskatchewan university since 2014.

"I have an unwavering passion for the transformative potential of medical education and research within healthcare systems and communities," said Smith in a news release.

"This special opportunity allows me to contribute to establishing a cutting-edge medical school in Prince Edward Island, closer to family."

While at the Saskatoon-based university, Smith led an extensive restructuring, increasing research capacity, and prioritizing Indigenous health, learner wellness, and faculty and staff engagement, the news release said.

In addition, under Smith's leadership, USask was the first faculty of medicine in Canada to introduce a department of Indigenous health and wellness and the only Canadian medical school to be selected to participate in the Anti-Racist Transformation in Medical Education initiative alongside Columbia University and UCLA, which was led by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Smith also served as a family doctor in Moncton for 25 years.

UPEI’s new Faculty of Medicine building is shown in April 2023, shortly after construction began. (Trevor Brine/CBC News)

He has been appointed for a five-year term as UPEI's dean of medicine, starting April 1, 2024.

The Charlottetown university is in the process of building a new medical school on the north side of its campus to offer a joint Doctor of Medicine degree in partnership with Memorial University of Newfoundland (MUN).

The first class will consist of 20 students, with one of those seats reserved for an Indigenous student, says the UPEI website FAQ on the new faculty.

"The application process is anticipated to open one year before the 2025 program start date," the FAQ says.