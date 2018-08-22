Porpoise washes up on shore at Panmure Island

Visitors to a beach in Panmure Island spotted a small porpoise washed up on shore Wednesday afternoon.

Carlos Baeza and his family found the porpoise and said it was dead when they arrived.

Baeza said the tide was out quite far, and the porpoise was beached several metres from the shoreline.​

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) said it removed the porpoise from the beach, and will be transporting it to the Atlantic Veterinary College.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says it removed the porpoise from the beach by late afternoon. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Officials at the college said wildlife pathologists will conduct a necropsy to find out what killed the animal.

DFO advises that if anyone sees an injured, entangled or stranded marine mammal, to contact the Marine Animal Response Society (MARS) at 1-866-567-6277.

