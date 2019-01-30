Brace yourself: Dead of winter arrives on P.E.I.
This year's dead of winter will be colder than usual
Prince Edward Islanders have entered into what are statistically the coldest four days of the year, as measured by climate averages at Charlottetown Airport.
The dead of winter is when the average temperatures are the lowest of the year. That starts Jan. 30 , when the average high temperature on P.E.I., as measured at Charlottetown Airport from 1981 to 2010, is -4.0 C, and the average low is -13.4 C. It will stay there until Sunday, when the average low creeps up -13.3 C.
The weather, of course, varies a lot from year to year and the temperatures for this year's dead of winter look to be considerably colder than average.
After a mild day Wednesday, the temperature is forecast to dive, with a high of just -10 C Thursday. The overall high temperature average for the four days is forecast to be closer to -7 C. The overnight low average will be about -15 C.
Snow ahead of the pace
Climate averages put the dead of winter for snowfall on Jan. 25.
As of that date, Charlottetown Airport has seen 157.6 centimetres of snow this season, with November being the snowiest month so far.
That puts snowfall a little ahead of the pace, with a normal annual snowfall of 290.4 centimetres.
