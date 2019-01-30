Skip to Main Content
Brace yourself: Dead of winter arrives on P.E.I.

Brace yourself: Dead of winter arrives on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Islanders have entered into the coldest days of the year, as measured by climate averages at Charlottetown Airport.

This year's dead of winter will be colder than usual

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
On average, these days around the end of January are the coldest of the year. (Martin Ouellet-Diotte/AFP/Getty Images)

Prince Edward Islanders have entered into what are statistically the coldest four days of the year, as measured by climate averages at Charlottetown Airport.

The dead of winter is when the average temperatures are the lowest of the year. That starts Jan. 30 , when the average high temperature on P.E.I., as measured at Charlottetown Airport from 1981 to 2010, is -4.0 C, and the average low is -13.4 C. It will stay there until Sunday, when the average low creeps up -13.3 C.

The weather, of course, varies a lot from year to year and the temperatures for this year's dead of winter look to be considerably colder than average.

After a mild day Wednesday, the temperature is forecast to dive, with a high of just -10 C Thursday. The overall high temperature average for the four days is forecast to be closer to -7 C. The overnight low average will be about -15 C.

Snow ahead of the pace

Climate averages put the dead of winter for snowfall on Jan. 25.

As of that date, Charlottetown Airport has seen 157.6 centimetres of snow this season, with November being the snowiest month so far.

That puts snowfall a little ahead of the pace, with a normal annual snowfall of 290.4 centimetres.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us