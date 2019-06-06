Islanders share D-Day memories on 75th anniversary of operation

Islanders across the province shared their memories and connections on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

June 6, 1944 was a pivotal moment in the Second World War as Allied troops stormed the beaches in Normandy, France.

There were 14,000 Canadian troops that took part in the battle on Juno Beach, where 359 soldiers were killed and another 715 wounded. There were more than 10,000 Allied casualties on D-Day.

An event was held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Montague to commemorate the day. Veterans, soldiers, cadets, politicians and family members joined together to remember those who fought during the war.

Due to the rain, the commemoration ceremony in Montague was moved inside the Royal Canadian Legion building. (Sarah MacMillian/CBC)

Ione Kelly's husband, Roland Kelly, was a member of the North Nova Scotia Highlanders, known as the North Novas, who were part of the Canadian contingent that landed on the shores of France during D-Day.

She said he didn't speak much about his time in the war, but she learned more about his involvement when they were part of a commemoration ceremony in France 31 years ago.

"Oh, it was very emotional. We went back to the abbey where ... North Novas were found buried there and stories from the other veterans, one that was taken prisoner and then back to the battle sites," Kelly said.

"It was a wonderful experience and I learned a lot"

Ione Kelly looks at photos of when her husband and veteran Roland Kelly attended a commemoration ceremony in Normandy, France. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Kelly made sure to watch what she could of today's ceremony in France.

"I found it very emotional really, especially seeing the older vets there, bless their hearts," Kelly said.

"Talking to the dignitaries there, so wonderful to see those old men now ... they were able to make it back and I thought that was wonderful."

Ione Kelly's husband Roland was one of the 14,000 Canadians who took part in D-Day. (Sarah MacMillian/CBC)

Served in Canada

Veteran Stewart Dewar served during the Second World War, but from Canada. He said during the ceremony he was thinking of the family members who also served during the war.

"My eyes get kind of teary," Dewar said. "Very proud of the family and anybody who served."

He recalls a sense of relief after D-Day, as the end of the war drew closer.

Veteran Stewart Dewar says he was glad that so many turned up for the commemoration event in Montague on Thursday. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The view from across the English Channel

Margaret Scott shared her memories of the war from her home in Charlottetown. She was just a young teen in Scotland during the war, and still recalls emerging from the air-raid shelter, wondering if their home in Glasgow was still standing.

"I can remember seeing people crying because their sons were going into the army and their sons were going away, but I can't remember real fear at the time," Scott said.

Margaret Scott was watching the commemoration ceremony in France when she shared here recollections of the war. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

There was not a lot of information about D-Day itself, Scott said, but there was concern for friends and family who were fighting.

"We knew something was going to happen, but nobody knew when or where," Scott said.

"The church doors all opened all over the place, and people were praying for the soldiers."

The memory that Scott said still echoes within her is connected to the church bells. They were part of the countries warning system in case of a German invasion, so they had been silent for years.

"On the day that the war was declared over, I was standing out in the street and people were waving flags and running up and down and cheering," Scott said.

"The church bells began to ring and I couldn't understand what was going on because I couldn't remember having heard them before ... and every church was ringing its bells at once.

"It was the most wonderful feeling and even now when I hear a church bell, that feeling comes over me, of joy."

The commemoration event is usually held outside, but moved inside because of the rain. Wreaths were still placed outside by the cenotaph in front of the Royal Canadian Legion in Montague. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Commemoration event on Sunday

There will be a commemoration event in Charlottetown on Sunday, June 9 to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

There will be a parade starting at the Royal Canadian Legion on Pownal Street at 1:30 p.m., that will lead to a ceremony that will be held at the cenotaph at 2 p.m.

It was moved due to the challenges with closing streets off for the event, as well as to ensure people could attend, especially youth.

Cadets were part of the 75th anniversary D-Day commemoration event in Montague. (Sarah MacMillian/CBC)

"We need to keep remembering, we have to keep these traditions alive because with our veterans dying and the older generation moving on and the younger generation, I don't think fully understand the sacrifices that were made," said Melvin Ford, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No.1.

He said it is the role of the legion and legion veterans to pass on the teachings.

"We have a responsibility to teach and expand their horizons and leave them a legacy of what our forefathers did, what are grandfathers, our great-grandfathers did for us."

