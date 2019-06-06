Islanders share D-Day memories on 75th anniversary of operation
'We knew something was going to happen, but nobody knew when or where'
Islanders across the province shared their memories and connections on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
June 6, 1944 was a pivotal moment in the Second World War as Allied troops stormed the beaches in Normandy, France.
There were 14,000 Canadian troops that took part in the battle on Juno Beach, where 359 soldiers were killed and another 715 wounded. There were more than 10,000 Allied casualties on D-Day.
An event was held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Montague to commemorate the day. Veterans, soldiers, cadets, politicians and family members joined together to remember those who fought during the war.
Ione Kelly's husband, Roland Kelly, was a member of the North Nova Scotia Highlanders, known as the North Novas, who were part of the Canadian contingent that landed on the shores of France during D-Day.
She said he didn't speak much about his time in the war, but she learned more about his involvement when they were part of a commemoration ceremony in France 31 years ago.
"Oh, it was very emotional. We went back to the abbey where ... North Novas were found buried there and stories from the other veterans, one that was taken prisoner and then back to the battle sites," Kelly said.
"It was a wonderful experience and I learned a lot"
Kelly made sure to watch what she could of today's ceremony in France.
"I found it very emotional really, especially seeing the older vets there, bless their hearts," Kelly said.
"Talking to the dignitaries there, so wonderful to see those old men now ... they were able to make it back and I thought that was wonderful."
Served in Canada
Veteran Stewart Dewar served during the Second World War, but from Canada. He said during the ceremony he was thinking of the family members who also served during the war.
"My eyes get kind of teary," Dewar said. "Very proud of the family and anybody who served."
He recalls a sense of relief after D-Day, as the end of the war drew closer.
The view from across the English Channel
Margaret Scott shared her memories of the war from her home in Charlottetown. She was just a young teen in Scotland during the war, and still recalls emerging from the air-raid shelter, wondering if their home in Glasgow was still standing.
"I can remember seeing people crying because their sons were going into the army and their sons were going away, but I can't remember real fear at the time," Scott said.
There was not a lot of information about D-Day itself, Scott said, but there was concern for friends and family who were fighting.
"We knew something was going to happen, but nobody knew when or where," Scott said.
"The church doors all opened all over the place, and people were praying for the soldiers."
The memory that Scott said still echoes within her is connected to the church bells. They were part of the countries warning system in case of a German invasion, so they had been silent for years.
"On the day that the war was declared over, I was standing out in the street and people were waving flags and running up and down and cheering," Scott said.
"The church bells began to ring and I couldn't understand what was going on because I couldn't remember having heard them before ... and every church was ringing its bells at once.
"It was the most wonderful feeling and even now when I hear a church bell, that feeling comes over me, of joy."
Commemoration event on Sunday
There will be a commemoration event in Charlottetown on Sunday, June 9 to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
There will be a parade starting at the Royal Canadian Legion on Pownal Street at 1:30 p.m., that will lead to a ceremony that will be held at the cenotaph at 2 p.m.
It was moved due to the challenges with closing streets off for the event, as well as to ensure people could attend, especially youth.
"We need to keep remembering, we have to keep these traditions alive because with our veterans dying and the older generation moving on and the younger generation, I don't think fully understand the sacrifices that were made," said Melvin Ford, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No.1.
He said it is the role of the legion and legion veterans to pass on the teachings.
"We have a responsibility to teach and expand their horizons and leave them a legacy of what our forefathers did, what are grandfathers, our great-grandfathers did for us."
More P.E.I. news
With files from Sarah MacMillan and Steve Bruce
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.