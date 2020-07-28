Former P.E.I. musician wins Daytime Emmy Award

A sound editor originally from P.E.I. has won a Daytime Emmy Award.

Jason MacNeill, who is now based out of Toronto, is part of a team of seven who won the award Sunday for outstanding sound editing in a live action program for the PBS kids show Odd Squad.

He said after being nominated six times, it felt "pretty incredible" to win, even though, because of COVID-19, there was no live ceremony this year.

"I had one of those almost out of body experiences because they announced it on their social media. And I had to check it twice, three times to make sure that I was reading what I would think I was reading, that it was an actual win instead of just the list of nominees or something like that."

MacNeill said it's nice to get the recognition for Odd Squad, a creative take on educational programming.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaytimeEmmys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaytimeEmmys</a> Award in Outstanding Sound Editing for a Live Action Program goes to...<br>Odd Squad │ <a href="https://twitter.com/OddSquadPBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OddSquadPBS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SinkingShipEnt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sinkingshipent</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FredRogersPro?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FredRogersPro</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/20jCoHJFPP">pic.twitter.com/20jCoHJFPP</a> —@DaytimeEmmys

"As far as career going forward you know an Emmy Award is definitely a big accolade," he said.

MacNeill said playing in the P.E.I. band Curfew in the late 1980s helped launch his career as a sound editor.

"It's the music and the talent of P.E.I. that put me here and I have to say right now more than any other time, I'm a proud Islander and really happy to represent P.E.I."

Nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday. They will be presented Sept. 20 on ABC.

