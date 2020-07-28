Former P.E.I. musician wins Daytime Emmy Award
Jason MacNeill part of group that won for outstanding sound editing
A sound editor originally from P.E.I. has won a Daytime Emmy Award.
Jason MacNeill, who is now based out of Toronto, is part of a team of seven who won the award Sunday for outstanding sound editing in a live action program for the PBS kids show Odd Squad.
He said after being nominated six times, it felt "pretty incredible" to win, even though, because of COVID-19, there was no live ceremony this year.
"I had one of those almost out of body experiences because they announced it on their social media. And I had to check it twice, three times to make sure that I was reading what I would think I was reading, that it was an actual win instead of just the list of nominees or something like that."
MacNeill said it's nice to get the recognition for Odd Squad, a creative take on educational programming.
"As far as career going forward you know an Emmy Award is definitely a big accolade," he said.
MacNeill said playing in the P.E.I. band Curfew in the late 1980s helped launch his career as a sound editor.
"It's the music and the talent of P.E.I. that put me here and I have to say right now more than any other time, I'm a proud Islander and really happy to represent P.E.I."
Nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday. They will be presented Sept. 20 on ABC.
