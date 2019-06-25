Should P.E.I. ditch twice-yearly time changes?

There's a very real possibility Prince Edward Island and many other provinces could soon ditch the idea of the twice-yearly time change that sets most of North America on daylight time for the summer, "springing" forward by an hour in March, then "falling" back an hour on the first Sunday in November.

The conversation started in B.C., which passed legislation three years ago to allow the province to permanently stay on daylight time after a government survey found 93 per cent of British Columbians wanted to stop changing clocks twice a year and make daylight time permanent.

B.C. premier John Horgan was waiting until three U.S. states in the same time zone — Washington, Oregon and California — also did so, and now it looks like that may happen: earlier this month the U.S. Senate passed legislation called the Sunshine Protection Act that would stop the changing of clocks starting in November 2023.

The legislation still has to pass and receive President Joe Biden's signature, but if it becomes law there would be pressure on other Canadian jurisdictions to follow suit. Cities like Toronto and Ottawa might be keen to have their clocks co-ordinated with those in New York and Washington for the same reasons B.C. wants to be in line with Washington and California.

At a meeting last week, the premiers of the Atlantic provinces noted the recent U.S. vote, and said they planned to work with other premiers and the federal government to explore options for consistency should the bill become law.

What it would look like for P.E.I.

What would a permanent change to either standard time or daylight time look like on P.E.I.?

CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland researched both. He said permanent standard time would mean no change for P.E.I.'s shortest days in winter, but would make for a very early sunrise in summer — the earliest being 4:20 a.m. — and the latest sunset would be an hour earlier. He noted that with the U.S. Senate vote to stay in permanent Daylight Saving Time, it would mean that our time zones would be the same.

Under permanent daylight time, P.E.I.'s summer would essentially remain the way it is now, Scotland said, but it would shift the Island's daylight hours in the winter months, with the most notable change being a very late sunrise in December and January, the latest being 8:55 a.m.

'Wrong choice' say sleep experts

Some experts are criticizing the idea of a permanent move to daylight time.

"I think they've made the wrong choice," said Patricia Lakin-Thomas, a professor of biology and director of the Clocklab at York University in Toronto, speaking on behalf of the Canadian Society for Chronobiology, an association of researchers who study biological clocks.

"We advocate for year-round standard time, not the year-round daylight saving time."

She recently told Island Morning host Laura Chapin that scientists have tracked things like car accidents, workplace injuries and heart attacks, which rise by five to eight per cent for a few days every year after North Americans lose an hour of sleep with the time change in the spring.

"We have a clock in the brain that has to be reset by light," Lakin-Thomas explained. "It needs the sunrise to move it ahead a little bit, because our body clocks run a little slow."

She said people want to wake later and stay up later at night under daylight time, which can cause negative health effects including obesity, diabetes, heart disease and even cancer.

"We're an hour jet-lagged, and we're going to be that way as long as we're on daylight saving time." Standard time, she said, is closer to sun time.

Although the idea of more sunlight on summer evenings has a strong emotional appeal, Lakin-Thomas said the flip side is it will be harder to get up and moving in winter, especially for people like schoolchildren and essential workers.

She notes when the U.S. first moved to daylight time in the 1970s, much of the population enjoyed the first summer but suffered through the first winter of dark mornings, before the idea of clocks changing back in the fall. It cancelled daylight time for a few years after that, she said, and predicts that will happen again.

What Islanders are saying

CBC P.E.I. solicited feedback from the public in three ways: Jay Scotland asked for feedback on Facebook, Island Morning asked for listeners to email their thoughts, and CBC journalist Wayne Thibodeau sought comments via Twitter. Here's a selection of responses.

Should P.E.I. move permanently to Daylight Saving Time as the US Senate recently voted? Or stay permanently on Standard Time? Should we scrap the time change or keep changing our clocks?

"Permanently staying either way would make something awful for a few months of the year. I would keep the time change," said Erin Parkes of Kensington.

"I'm all for staying permanently on standard time, anyone working outside can get a lot of work done before the heat of the day in summer, better for construction, farmers, fishers and more in tune with the natural world," commented Betty Appleton Mackie.

Wayne Cahill of Summerside said he thinks P.E.I. should stick with daylight time: "We need more light in the evening than early morning. Let's not change the time ever again," he posted on Facebook.

"Be pretty dark in the mornings in winter for kids waiting for the school bus," if P.E.I. moved to daylight time permanently, pointed out Anne Pater, as did many others.

"I've always felt the current setup is ideal. For one hour of inconvenience we get the best of both setups all year. The choice of the other two? Standard time would be best. The winter will be very hard for getting up," Dave Gordon of Charlottetown replied via Twitter.

"I suspect we will meekly follow the U.S.A. into permanent daylight saving time, and as for the old chestnut of kids, school, dark, I suggest: lights, flashlights, reflective clothing or move school hours," said Dave Connolly via email.

Rand MacKay commented via email that he'd like to keep the status quo, but expects Canada will follow the U.S.'s lead.

"I lived in Japan for a few years, which uses standard time all year round. By the middle of August, it was completely dark by 7 p.m. That sucked," MacKay wrote. "We live in a slightly higher latitude on Prince Edward Island, but standard time would still mean August nightfalls would come too early. If asked, I'd vote for daylight savings time so we can enjoy what little summer we already have."

"Is there a reason we couldn't meet halfway in between the two?" commented @jodivpei on Twitter. Many others agreed with splitting the difference by half an hour.

The rest of the country

In Canada, whether or not to change the clocks is a provincial decision.

Saskatchewan doesn't switch its clocks, remaining on standard time all year-round.

Yukon stopped observing a time change in November 2020, after the majority of residents who responded to a government survey voted in favour of permanent daylight time.

A tight vote in Alberta last month revealed that B.C.'s eastern neighbours aren't likely to make the change; 50.2 per cent of Albertans voted to oppose moving to permanent daylight time and 49.8 per cent were in favour.