Physical distancing at daycares could hurt child development, says Green MLA
‘Segregating from peers is interpreted as a punishment’
The Green Party had questions for Lifelong Learning Minister Brad Trivers about the potential damage from physical distancing measures in place at daycares, during question period on Thursday.
All daycare centres were allowed to open on May 22. Most had been closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The reopening came with new rules on physical distancing, and that is a concern for Green MLA Karla Bernard.
"Children are not often developmentally mature enough to understand why social distancing is being enforced. Most often this type of treatment of segregating from peers is interpreted as a punishment by the child," said Bernard.
"I fear that what that is going to do to their development, as it is clear we will be in this position for a while."
Bernard noted that while children are being told to physically distance, friends can go out and sit together at restaurants and bars.
Trivers responded that the rules do allow for some contact between children.
"We have groups that stay together, we put siblings together so that they can relax social distancing as much as possible. It's not enforced strictly. We try and think of them as cohorts that can allow contact tracing to take place," he said.
"This is not, in any way seen that I've ever heard until now, as a way of punishing the children or anything like that."
Experts at the Chief Public Health Office are making the rules for the different public spaces on the Island, such as restaurants and daycares, said Trivers.
