Former daycare director gets jail time for theft

A P.E.I. woman who stole money from the daycare she used to run has been sentenced to three months in provincial jail.

Kimberly Dawn MacLeod of Breadalbane, 45, used to be the director of the Hunter River Early Learning Centre.

She worked there for about two years, ending in August of 2019.

Court heard she failed to deposit payments from parents, totalling over $16,000.

She pleaded guilty to theft and has since paid the money back.

At sentencing on Friday, Justice James Gormley of the P.E.I. Supreme Court also said MacLeod will be on probation for two years after she gets out of jail.

