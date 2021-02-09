Skip to Main Content
PEI

Former daycare director gets jail time for theft

A P.E.I. woman who stole money from the daycare she used to run has been sentenced to three months in provincial jail.

Woman failed to deposit payments from parents, totalling over $16,000

CBC News ·
Justice James Gormley of the P.E.I. Supreme Court has sentenced Kimberly MacLeod of Breadalbane to three months in jail. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Kimberly Dawn MacLeod of Breadalbane, 45, used to be the director of the Hunter River Early Learning Centre.

She worked there for about two years, ending in August of 2019.

Court heard she failed to deposit payments from parents, totalling over $16,000.

She pleaded guilty to theft and has since paid the money back.

At sentencing on Friday, Justice James Gormley of the P.E.I. Supreme Court also said MacLeod will be on probation for two years after she gets out of jail.

