Finding cleaning staff a struggle for P.E.I. daycares

Pandemic public health protocols on P.E.I. require extra cleaning at child care centres, and that has caused some issues for some facilities.

"Centres have been searching for extra staff to hire for those positions, and some are having some success and others are still struggling looking for people," Sonya Hooper, executive director of the Early Childhood Development Association of P.E.I., told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

That's just one of a number of changes child care centres have had to implement to meet new public health guidelines.

In some cases, Hooper said, centres have had to completely redesign their programs to meet protocols, particularly those regarding creating small cohorts of children who stay together during the day.

"It's been pretty challenging for centres to sort of recreate themselves, but I'm proud to say they've done it and they've done it well," she said.

Some parents are still keeping their children home. One parent told Island Morning they feel they have more flexibility when working from home, and feel safer about not sending their child out.

Hooper said this has led to some empty spaces in the system, but not very many.

