Day parole granted to convicted killer from P.E.I. who has spent 29 years in custody

A Prince Edward Island man who killed a retired teacher in 1995 has been granted day parole.

The Parole Board of Canada rendered its decision on Gary Gormley's application on Tuesday.

Gormley will have to stay in an approved community-based facility for six months, and his release on day parole will depend on bed availability.

He will also have to stay away from drugs and alcohol, and not contact his victim's family in any way.

The parole board's Jan. 31 decision, addressed to Gormley, said in part: "It is the board's opinion that you will not present an undue risk to society if released, and that your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen."

Gormley, now 54, has received "positive reviews" from a company where he works five days a week assembling trusses under a work-release program.

But before he was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Clifford McIvor, he racked up a long criminal record.

An excerpt from the National Parole Board's decision on day parole for Gary Gormley describes the crime for which he is serving time. (National Parole Board)

Gormley told the court he went to McIvor's Charlottetown apartment in March 1995 to buy drugs, and a physical altercation broke out that ended with McIvor being strangled with a telephone cord.

The judge hearing the case said Gormley showed "a callous disregard for human life and killed an innocent and helpless man without any reason."

An aggravating factor was that he and another man later returned to the victim's home to steal prescription drugs.

"Your offending caused significant emotional trauma and psychological harm on them," the parole board document said of McIvor's relatives. "Any contact with them would be detrimental as it would re-traumatize them."

Escaped custody, returned to P.E.I.

After he was imprisoned for the killing, Gormley repeatedly got into trouble at facilities across the country. The board cited incidents that included uttering threats, failing drug tests, and in one case assaulting another inmate — a man who had fed his pet turtle to a seagull, Gormley later told officials.

In 2007, Gormley walked away from the minimum-security prison in New Brunswick where he was being held, and hitchhiked back to P.E.I.

He broke into a cottage and was at large for 11 days before turning himself in.

That incident added two more convictions to his record — and some extra time to his sentence.

Conditions set for release

Counting time served for the second-degree murder and his previous offences, Gormley has spent 29 years of his life in custody.

That led the Parole Board of Canada to add two more conditions to his day parole approval.

"You must follow a treatment plan to address emotions management and anti-social attitudes. These have proven to be areas of need, and they remain potential triggers for you," the document said.

"You must also meet with a mental health professional to address issues relating to past trauma and general reintegration stressors."