Day 4 of P.E.I. campaign: Leaders sticking close to home

The four provincial party leaders are sticking closer to home Saturday, the first weekend day since the election was called on Tuesday.

Here is where the leaders will be Saturday, day four of P.E.I.'s election campaign:

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will be spending the entire day meeting with constituents in his home district of New Haven-Rocky Point. Monday will be a big day for the Greens. That's when the party will be releasing its election platform at 2 p.m. at The Former Bites Cafe in Hampton.

Bevan-Baker said there are more than 100 policy items, and that the platform won't be "outlandlishy" expensive.

You cannot take any seat for granted. — Peter Bevan-Baker

"Rather than these sort of big splashy announcements of spreading money around, our platform is practical, it's costed, it's detailed and it will lay the foundation for a plan for the Island to get where we think we should be ten years and a quarter of a century from now."

As leader, Bevan-Baker said he'll be deployed at various local campaigns across the province, but said his first priority is to win his own seat again..

Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan was also campaigning in his home district. He'll try to win his seat in Stanhope-Marshfield.

PC Leader Dennis King was canvassing in his home district of Brackley-Hunter River during the day. This evening, he will be attending the nomination of Cornwall Coun. Elaine Barnes as the PC candidate for District 16, Cornwall-Meadowbank. The nomination is being held at the APM Centre in Cornwall beginning at 6:15 p.m.

NDP Leader Joe Byrne was spending the day in his home district, as well, Charlottetown-Victoria Park.

Islanders head to the polls on April 23.

