Day 3 of P.E.I. election: Housing and more health-care announcements on the way

Day 3 of the P.E.I. provincial election is upon us and on the menu of party announcements is housing, labour and health care.

The NDP will release the party's full platform this morning around 9:30 in Charlottetown.

The Liberals are set to make a health-care announcement at 10 a.m. in Charlottetown.

The Greens are making a housing announcement at 10 a.m. in Charlottetown, then at 1 p.m. they'll share the party plan on labour shortages and enhancing post-secondary and skills training.

The PCs are making a health-care announcement at 11 a.m. in Clyde River, and another in Abram-Village at 2 p.m.

NDP Leader Michelle Neill will make the party's full platform announcement this morning in Charlottetown and then spend the remainder of the day knocking on doors in her own District 13, Charlottetown-Brighton.

Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron will be campaigning in her own District 17, New Haven-Rocky Point after the party's health-care announcement in the morning.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will spend the morning and afternoon at the party's housing and labour announcements, and spend the late afternoon canvassing in his own District 17, New Haven-Rocky Point

PC Leader Dennis King is canvassing in his own District 17, New Haven-Rocky Point, for part of the morning before the health-care announcement. Then he'll be campaigning in District 24: Evangeline-Miscouche, hosting a meet-and-greet in Summerside and wrapping up the evening by door knocking in District 12, Charlottetown-Victoria Park.