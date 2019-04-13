Day 18 of election campaign: Canvassing, then music and awards

Here is where the leaders of P.E.I.'s political party's will be on Saturday — Day 18 of the election campaign.

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker was scheduled to spend the morning campaigning in District 1 (Souris-Elmira) with Green candidate Boyd Leard.

At 3:30 p.m., he is meeting John Allen MacLean, candidate for District 3 (Montague-Kilmuir) at Copper Bottom Brewing.

At 7 p.m., Bevan-Baker and the candidates from Districts 1, 2, 3, and 4 will host an evening of music and celebration at The Kings Playhouse in Georgetown.

NDP Leader Joe Byrne will spend the day canvassing in District 12 (Charlottetown-Victoria Park).

PC Leader Dennis King hosted a meet-and-greet event in Hunter River in the morning and will be canvassing in District 15 (Brackley-Hunter River) during the day.

Saturday night he is attending the P.E.I. Standardbred Horse Owners Association's annual awards banquet in Charlottetown.

Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan is spending the day campaigning in District 8 (Stanhope-Marshfield).

Islanders go to the polls on April 23.

