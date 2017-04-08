Day 1 of the P.E.I. election campaign so far

This is the first full day of the provincial election campaign.

Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan called the P.E.I. election for April 23 on Tuesday evening.

The Liberals kicked off their campaign Wednesday morning announcing a jobs platform with a commitment to add 3,500 new full-time jobs over the next four years.

Two Greens have decided not to run. Josh Weale was nominated last summer but pulled out of the candidacy earlier this month citing family and career demands, and District 4 candidate Matthew Keeping, nominated earlier this month, dropped out Tuesday evening.

The Greens plan to hold a nomination meeting tonight at 6:30 for District 27 Tignish-Palmer Road at the Tignish Legion. Sean Doyle is the uncontested nominee for the party.

P.E.I. PC Leader Dennis King attended a Kensington and Area Chamber of Commerce event for the launch of the Partnership for Growth, which is bringing together 20 Island businesses and organizations to lobby on economic issues during the election. Green MLA Hannah Bell was also at the event.

The PC Party is holding a nomination meeting for District 21 Summerside-Wilmot and District 22 Summerside-St. Eleanors tonight at 6:30 at Credit Union Place in Summerside.

