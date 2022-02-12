Crapaud funeral home being investigated for allegations of financial irregularities

A funeral home in Crapaud, Prince Edward Island is under RCMP investigation for allegations of financial irregularities.

Last August, police received a complaint that funds provided to Dawson Funeral Home for pre-arranged funerals were not placed in trust, which is required under provincial legislation. The funeral home is now closed and RCMP say the money is unaccounted for.

"We ascertained some documents through investigational techniques that led us to believe that the Dawson Funeral Home in Crapaud is alleged [to] be defrauding some of their customers in regard to pre-arranged funerals," RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said.

The P.E.I. Prearranged Funeral Services Act states that "the vendor of a prearranged funeral plan must place the funds into a trust account within 30 days of signing an agreement with a client."

The investigation covers pre-arranged funeral payments made from 1998 to 2021, which could be "dozens or close to a 100" funerals, according to Gunn.

P.E.I. RCMP said it sympathizes with alleged victims tied to the investigation.

"These are very personal crimes. These people are trying to plan their future, to help their family out and maybe the trust has been broken and they may be out the money and/or the plan right now," he said.

The P.E.I. Funeral Services and Professions Board is assisting the RCMP's Major Crime Unit investigation, and has suspended Dawson Funeral Home's license. The board will also perform its separate investigation on the funeral home.

CBC News reached out to Dawson Funeral Home, but they declined to comment.

P.E.I. RCMP is asking anyone who made a pre-arranged funeral between 1998 to 2021 to contact their local RCMP office.