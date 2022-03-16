Film telling the story of a trans woman in rural community now playing in Charlottetown

Shelley Thompson's directorial debut wouldn't have been possible without her son.

The award-winning performer best known for her portrayal of Barbara Lahey in the hit TV show Trailer Park Boys, began turning her attention toward the director's chair at a point when her son, singer-songwriter T. Thomason, was undertaking a far more life-altering change.

"I am the mom of a trans man," Thompson said. "He began his transition at a point when I was actually sort of beginning the change in my career from in front of the camera to behind the camera.

"We as a family, as we traverse the terrain of helping an individual through their transition and understanding what changes it meant to us and how we felt and what we were coping with emotionally, it seemed really important to see if we could capture some of that story and make it available to people who might eventually be going through that."

This weekend, Charlottetown's City Cinema will be screening Thompson's feature-length directorial debut, Dawn, her Dad & the Tractor, which she also wrote.

Thompson, who's based in Nova Scotia, began shooting the movie with the money she won from the Women In the Director's Chair national award in 2018, which is meant to encourage more feature films directed by women.

The film is the first feature-length project undertaken by writer/director Shelley Thompson, who drew heavily from her own family's experience. (Dawn, her Dad & the Tractor/New Dawn Films)

The story revolves around Dawn, a young trans woman who returns to the family farm in the Maritimes after her mother dies, meeting her father and sister for the first time since she transitioned.

"Dawn left home obviously at a point of crisis some years before as a teenager, and has been estranged from her dad for about five years. Her mother has been kept in the loop ... [but] she felt she needed to keep her support of her child a secret, private. And so, obviously, that places strains on several relationships," Thompson said.

"The relationship between Dawn and her dad, which is fractured to begin with, a burning glass is put on it. And also on the relationship between the two sisters in the story, because one sister is not much older than Dawn and can't understand why her sister wouldn't have reached out to her to confide in her."

Thompson said the film's themes are centred around "fractured" family relationships everyone has experienced.

Her own relationship with her son was pivotal.

"My son was instrumental in telling the story and guiding me and making sure I was saying the right thing at the right time. And that's where it came from," she said.

"I was interested in focusing really on a family's journey."

Spotlight on transgender people from rural communities

The film was shot in Nova Scotia in 2020. Thompson's decision to set the movie in a rural community was also inspired by her family's own experiences.

"My son [grew] up in a rural town. A university town, so it meant that one would imagine it to be slightly more accepting and sophisticated, but that's not always the case," she said.

"Rural kids in particular struggle to find people and places of safety to be able to explore their gender and sexuality. So it was important to me that this be represented."

The film stars Maya Henry, a transgender actress based in Toronto, in the titular role. Thompson's former Trailer Park Boys castmate Robb Wells is showing a more serious side, playing her father.

The film has been making the rounds in queer film festivals in countries such as the Netherlands and the U.K.

But Thompson said its themes will resonate with anyone, not just with people who are in the trans community or have trans family members.

"I hear stories from people every day saying, 'I recognize my family,'" she said.

"It focuses on something that families can see together. It focuses on something that I hope families will go away from and chat about. It creates opportunities for dialogue."