Garbage picker: How one man's trash becomes another man's guitar

The tennis racket is no longer serving aces, the frying pan has cooked its last egg and the wine case has seen its last bottle of Chardonnay.

But thanks to David Vaglio's imagination, they all continue to serve a purpose.

The Georgetown, P.E.I., man makes musical instruments from repurposed objects that would otherwise be thrown away.

And, yes, they can all play a tune.

"I like being creative," he said. "I see an object and I like to imagine it as an instrument."

I love that I'm keeping stuff out of landfills — David Valglio

That creativity has earned him the nickname the Frankenstein of the guitar industry. His house is full of the quirky instruments.

"I love that I'm keeping stuff out of landfills," he said.

"It's kind of like a meditation for me, you know. I just focus on that so whatever else is happening around me whether it be at work or whatever I just look at that and channel my energy into that."

'How can that thing work?'

The instruments can take anywhere from a few weeks to a year to finish — and get the sound right.

Musician John Cain said the more he strummed the tennis racket guitar, the more he liked the feel of it.

"I have reservations when I see it because I think, 'How can that thing work?' But it works and it works good."