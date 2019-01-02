Former mayor of Souris dies

David MacDonald, who served as the mayor of the eastern P.E.I. town of Souris from 2009-17, died Monday in Charlottetown.

MacDonald, who was 73, was a well-known teacher in the town before becoming mayor. He won the job in the 2009 election against three other candidates with 70 per cent of the votes cast.

Melvin Ford, a former student and later friend of MacDonald's, said MacDonald always loved serving the community.

"He genuinely cared," said Ford.

"He gave everything to that community. He wanted to see it grow, flourish."

He believed MacDonald took particular pride in the restoration of the beach at the entrance to Souris and the creation of the boardwalk and retail centre there.

MacDonald resigned from the mayor's position following an acrimonious email exchange with someone complaining about glass on the beach.

MacDonald was a teacher for 33 years, including seven years where he taught in Quebec. He taught grades 6 to 8, and also spent countless hours coaching and umpiring on the baseball diamond.

He leaves behind his wife, four children and three grandchildren.

Visiting hours are Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Funeral Home in Charlottetown, with a funeral mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Cornwall on Friday.

