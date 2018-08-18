P.E.I. photographer captures 'special places, special people' in new book

Before world-renowned photographer Dave Brosha moved to P.E.I. four years ago with his wife and kids, he spent 15 years in the Arctic region.

One thing he's learned in that time: the world is a beautiful place.

"I think a lot of us get caught up in our everyday worlds, city life and town life and jobs and stress and I think there's so much more than that if you take the time to stop and look," he said in an interview on CBC News: Compass.

"My goal in photography has always been to capture the beauty of the world and the people in it, and that's kind of my passion and my love."

Polar bears strike a pose in the Torngats, Labrador. (Dave Brosha)

An eclectic mix

That beauty is captured in Brosha's upcoming book of photos called Northern Light: The Arctic and Subarctic Photography of Dave Brosha.

The book is also billed as a record of how the Arctic looks now, as its landscape continues to change and could look much different in the decades to come.

Inemesit Graham in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. (Dave Brosha)

The photos are an eclectic mix, Brosha said, everything from icebergs up in Greenland to northern lights of Yellowknife, and features a lot Aboriginal and Inuit culture.

"Really special places, really special people."

Finding peace

Dave Brosha says his goal in photography is to 'capture the beauty of the world and the people in it.' (CBC News: Compass)

Brosha said the book was a labour of love.

"For me there's nothing more peaceful in the world than going out into nature. It's my alone time, it's my time to just find peace in myself. Using photographs is kind of the bonus of the experience."

Brosha calls this picture of the Yellowknife River 'August Adrift.' (Dave Brosha)

Brosha is now living in P.E.I. and though he is struck by the red clay and colourful landscape, he prefers shooting the Island a different way.

"I'm more drawn to photographing P.E.I. in black and white," he said. "Ever since I've moved here it's the thing that has spoken to me."

Dave Brosha's new book will be available in October. (Dave Brosha)

