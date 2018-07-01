8 places to find love on P.E.I.

Summer has finally arrived on P.E.I., and Anne and Gilbert aren't the only ones with romance on their minds.

It's dating season, and if you've been looking for love in all the wrong places, we're here to help.

We've asked two 27-year-olds, Emos Abamwa, an IT specialist, and Shayna Monaghan, a nurse, to suggest the best places on P.E.I. to find love.

And no, that doesn't include bars. You can't have meaningful conversations over all that noise, Abamwa says. And that person you meet at the bar is not always the same person in the light of day.

People would not think of going to church as a place where you could find love. — Emos Abamwa

"It's all fun and games to have fun and drink but you may get to know them and have none of the same interests," Monaghan says. "I don't think a basis of a decent relationship would be that you both like to drink."

Both agree you can find love almost anywhere, and it often happens when you're not looking for it, but here are seven places where you could find the right person.

At the gym

The gym is not only a good place to meet someone, it's also a good place to see if you're compatible — and not always for the reasons you might think. Sure, it's an easy way to tell if there is a physical attraction, especially when you're both sweaty and sucking air.

But gyms can also show you how a potential love interest might handle themselves under stress.

"Crossfit, for instance, can be a high-intensive kind of workout," Abamwa says. "You can see how somebody is able to handle a difficult situation."

Nothing like a few burpees to put things in perspective.

Emos Abamwa lifts weights at his crossfit gym. He says the gym is a good place to meet a significant other. (Wod-tography)

At a wedding

We're not necessarily talking about the movie Wedding Crashers here. But there's no denying weddings are a place where love is in the air.

"It's a happy environment. People usually aren't cranky at weddings," Monaghan said.

There will be plenty on P.E.I. this summer. Try to get yourself an invitation

Then learn to dance to Footloose, and wait for just the right time to join the conga line.

Everyone is usually in a good mood at a wedding. (Shutterstock)

At the farmers market or grocery store

If you do end up going on a date, at some point you'll be dining out together and probably cooking together. You're going to want to know what that person likes to eat.

If they're at the farmer's market, chances are their tastes go beyond Pop Tarts and Cap'n Crunch.

"There are a lot of people that would go there who are interested in trying different kinds of foods," Abamwa said.

As for the grocery store, Abamwa recommends going in the evening, and look for someone carrying a basket as opposed to pushing a grocery cart.

"That's a strong indication that they're single."

The farmer's market is a good place to find someone with similar food interests, Abamwa says. (Shane Ross/CBC)

On a rec sports team

Joining a softball team is one way to get to first base.

At the very least, it's a great way to expand your social circle, Monaghan says.

You meet friends, then you meet their friends, and then, well, who knows?

"If you happen to meet someone where there's a mutual romantic interest, then great."

The Charlottetown Sport and Social Club is a good place to start, she says.

There are lots of activities — volleyball and dodgeball, for example — and groups often go out afterward for food and drinks.

Shayna Monaghan and her boyfriend Jared Kelly have been togther for more than a year. (Shayna Monaghan/Facebook)

At a festival

This could be anything from music festivals, where you're outdoors swaying to the music in sandals and sunglasses, or wine festivals, where you're dressed to the nines sipping Pinot Noir.

Monaghan said a festival is also a good place to find someone with a common interest.

"If you want to learn to play the fiddle, well you could go to a fiddle festival and then you know people there like to play fiddles."

And if you don't like the fiddle, you know where not to go.

At a live theatre performance

How do you meet someone when the ushers are shushing you during Jesus Christ Superstar?

That's what the intermission is for, Abamwa said.

"If you're sitting beside somebody who you don't know, that's a good opportunity for you to discuss about what you're watching or where they're from, their background, get to know the person and make some sort of first impression and then after the show you also have that opportunity to mingle."

At work

You spend at least eight hours a day there, after all. And yours wouldn't be the first relationship to get its start in the boardroom.

But you may want to stay away from the person in the next cubicle, Monaghan said. These relationships tend to work better in larger organizations, with many floors and departments.

"I personally wouldn't want to work beside someone who I'm dating, because at the end of the day what the heck are you going to talk about? If you talk all day and you see them all day you don't want to see them after work."

Lots of relationships start at work, but it may not be best to date the person in the next cubicle. (Shutterstock)

At church

That's right, church.

"A lot of times people would not think of going to church as a place where you could find love but there are a lot of single people in churches who are looking," Abamwa said.

He said churches that offer services in the evening, such as Centre Point Church at Holland College, are particularly appealing.

"Young people prefer to go to church in the evening as opposed to the morning."

Of course, if none of these places work, you could always try Tinder, which is where Monaghan met her boyfriend.

