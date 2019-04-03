Deferred election for District 9 set for July 15

A date for the deferred election in District 9 Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park has been determined. Voters in the district will head to the polls on July 15.

The election in the district was cancelled following the death of Green candidate Josh Underhay and his young son in a canoeing accident days before the April 23 election.

Under the Elections Act the deferred election must be held by July 19.

"There really was only two dates that this was going to fall on — either the 8th of July or the 15th of July," said Premier Dennis King.

"I talked to the Green Party and Peter Bevan-Baker in the process to make sure they had enough time to be ready. In the process, we had our own candidate decide they weren't going to run. So we had to have a search for our own candidate," he said.

The candidates

Earlier this month, Natalie Jameson won the Progressive Conservative nomination — she was the only candidate to put her name forward.

Jameson's nomination came after Sarah Stewart-Clark withdrew suddenly from the race on May 27, citing personal and family commitments.

The Greens nominated John Andrew — that contest was controversial, as some members of the party took issue with its process for selecting people to run for the nomination.

Karen Lavers remains in place for the Liberals, and Gordon Gay for the NDP.

