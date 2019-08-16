Personal information of some Islanders may have been compromised in malware attack, says province

The province is now calling last week's previous reported ransomware attack a "data breach" and saying some Islanders' personal information may have been compromised.

The malware was discovered on the government's server network last weekend. Officials said the virus was active for 90 minutes before it was contained.

"Very recently, we have become aware of a limited breach that has occurred in relation to the ransomware event, and at this stage, it appears that a small amount of data was moved from government of P.E.I. servers," said the province in a written news release Monday evening.

"As a proactive measure, government officials will communicate with any suspected impacted citizens personally, if it is determined that any of their personal information may be involved."

The public was informed of the malware attack last Tuesday evening and at the time, the province said they did not believe any Islanders' personal information had left the network.

An official with the province told CBC News Monday evening that the investigation is ongoing and they will share more information as it becomes available.

"As stewards of Islanders' personal information, continued protection is of the utmost importance, as is limiting the impact of this event to those personally affected," the release said.

