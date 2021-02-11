Prominent P.E.I. biologist and environmentalist Daryl Guignion dies in Charlottetown

Daryl Guignion, a retired UPEI biology professor and environmental champion, died in Charlottetown on Monday.

Born in 1942 in Rosebridge, Gaspe, Guignion had to leave home for Halifax in order to finish high school, which was not available in his home town. He became the first member of his family to earn a university degree.

He did not stop there. Guignion earned a masters degree and was offered a position in the biology department at St. Dunstan's University, which became the University of Prince Edward Island following an an amalgamation with Prince of Wales College in 1969.

He taught there more than 40 years, retiring in 2008. He is remembered in particular for his field trips: snowshoeing, canoeing and hiking through P.E.I.'s old growth hardwoods, estuaries and sand dune ecosystems.

Daryl Guignion walks a newly reconstructed stretch of the Clyde River in 2018. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Guignion credited Prof. Hinrich Harries of Mount Allison University with instilling a wholistic view of the environment in him. He tried to instill this in his students by having them lie on the beach at the Conway Sand Hills, close their eyes, and listen to the waves and the birds to fully experience and appreciate the beauty of the natural world around them.

He was involved in the creation of the Island Nature Trust, the adjunct of P.E.I. National Park at Greenwich, and the Morell River Conservation Zone.

Guignion remained a prominent figure following his retirement. Soon after he took change of a group of private-sector and government groups dedicated to protecting P.E.I. salmon. More recently, he led the restoration of the Clyde River during the construction of the Cornwall bypass.

Guignion is survived by his wife Rosie MacFarlane, six children, three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

The family is asking for donations to the Island Nature Trust or the Daryl Guignion and Ian MacQuarrie Graduate Scholarship in Science at UPEI.

More from CBC P.E.I.