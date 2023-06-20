Park named in honour of P.E.I. environmentalist Daryl Guignion

A new park has opened in Crapaud, P.E.I., in honour of a prominent Island biologist and environmentalist.

The Daryl Guignion Memorial Park features a pollinator garden and outdoor classroom.

Guignion was a UPEI biology professor and active in local watershed groups. He died in 2021 at age 78.

More than 50 people gathered at the park Tuesday, near a fish passage he helped create.

Rosie MacFarlane said the park sums up everything her late husband was passionate about.

"It's the environment and education. And he taught at UPEI for over 40 years, and he also assisted watershed groups all over the province," she said.

"We were involved in a field trip here as well with the Englewood School classes and showing them the smelts that were present in the river every year. So it really is close to home for us."

An oak tree was planted at the park in Guignion's memory.

Juliana Fernandes Granzoti, manager of the South Shore Watershed Association, hopes the park becomes a popular place for the community to gather.

"I hope the families come here and have a great day. I hope the school brings their kids to teach them outdoors ... and have this experience and connection with nature."